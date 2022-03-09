Black Stars squad to be announced on Thursday - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Ghana Football Association is reportedly set to announce the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria on Thursday, March 9, 2022.



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is said to have submitted his list to the Black Stars Management Committee a few weeks ago.



According to sportsworldghana.com, the Executive Council of the GFA will hold discussions with the management committee on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the official on Thursday.



Multiple reports suggest that the soon-to-be-named squad will see many new faces.



Bristol City's British-born Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo, Willem II Dutch-born Ghanaian right back Leeroy Owusu, and six others are expected to be named in the list.



However, Nigeria announced their squad for the crucial doubleheader on March 4, 2022.



Napoli striker, Victo Osimhen and Watford's star, Emmanuel Dennis who both missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation were included in the list.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.