Black Stars squad to be announced next week - Alhaji Grusah hints

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Black Stars management committee to meet next week - Alhaji Grusah confirms



Otto Addo has not submitted his list yet - Alhaji Grusah



Nigeria announce squad to face Ghana





Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah has hinted that Ghana's squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs will be announced next week.



An earlier report claimed that the squad has been submitted to the committee, who then scheduled a meeting on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, to review the list.



However, Grusah revealed the 6-member committee is yet to receive the list, saying the body will meet next week instead.



"We don't do the call-up, it is the job of the technical team, and then submit it to us for review. What is circulating on Social Media (but) we have not received it yet. So next week will hold a meeting and see the way forward," he told Angel FM in Accra.



Grusah, although denied that the squad has been submitted to the committee, he said head coach, Otto Addo has successfully convinced some Ghanaians based abroad to join the Black Stars.



"We have to thank God that Otto Addo and his men have successfully spoken to some players who had previously turned down our invitations. We just have to pray and support them," he added.



Nigeria, however, has announced its squad on March 4, 2022, for the crucial doubleheader.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.