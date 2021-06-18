Black Stars snub saddens Edwin Gyasi

Sports News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi feels sad over the consistent Black Stars snub.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian who made his Ghana debut back in 2018 has consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the national team and it is something that saddens the enterprising winger.



The 28-year-old was eligible to represent the Netherlands but opted to play for Ghana.



Asked if he at times feel sad over Black Stars snub, he said, “Of course because as a player I always want to play for Ghana but you also have to deserve it.”



Gyasi, who now plays for Turkish lower-tier side Samsumspor has therefore promised to work hard in the upcoming season in order to return to the national team.



He has capped 5 times for Ghana with a goal to his credit.



