Black Stars sneak into Ghana at dawn after AFCON disgrace

Members of Ghana’s Senior National Team, the Black Stars sneaked into the country at 3:00 am on Thursday, January 20, 2022 after their fiasco at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.



The team was not given a hero’s welcome as they walked out of the Kotoka International Airport.



The team arrived home on a quiet note at dawn with some local players and technical members of the team after their knockout from the AFCON.



Most of the foreign-based players did not return to Accra with the team as they flew back to their respective club teams.



Ghana had the worst tournament in history as the Black Stars showcased an abysmal performance that saw the team exit the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages for the first time in history.



Ghana lost to Morocco before going ahead to draw with Gabon and recording another defeat to Comoros in their final group game.



The Black Stars picked up one point from the group as they placed 4th in Group C.



Prior to the final match, a number of Ghanaians had expressed confidence in the Black Stars ability to defeat Comoros but the team had a terrible game against the Islanders.



