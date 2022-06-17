Black Stars showed character against Chile in Kirin Cup - GFA spokesperson

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said that he was impressed with the Black Stars' performance against Chile in the 2022 Kirin Cup.



The Black Stars ended the 2022 Kirin Cup with a bronze medal after beating the La Roja on penalties in the third-place game.



Though goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was singled out for praise after saving two penalties in the shootout, Henry Asante Twum believes that the entire team needs commendation because they showed character after ending the game without conceding with 9-men.



"The Kirin Cup was a good exercise for the Black Stars because the next break is in September and the technical team needed more games to access the team well," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



"We lost to Japan but against Chile, the team showed character with nine players and the team won.



"The team will now focus on the Angola games in September but I must say it was a good exercise," he added.



The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia won the competition after beating host nation Japan 3-0 in the finals while taking home the prize money of $250,000.