Black Stars should record a massive win at home - Fatau Dauda

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda is optimistic that Ghana can qualify for the FIFA men’s World Cup 2022 in Qatar ahead of their Nigeria counterparts if Black Stars record good score lines in their first contest of the two-leg tie on 25 March, 2022 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The two African giants and historic rivals will clash over the course of two legs on Friday with a spot at the men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Speaking on the GTV Sports+ platform, “Saving Our Passion” on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Former Black Stars goalie said it was good that the Black Stars are playing their first match at home.



He explained that if Ghana is able to record a massive win at home, the second league in Nigeria will just be a formality.



“I know how Nigeria supporters push pressure on their players, even in local matches and if they are down heavily before the return match, the Super Eagles will be under intense pressure and they can even pick a point there,” Fatau Dauda disclosed.



The second leg will be played four days later on Tuesday, March 29 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria. The kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 local time.



The aggregate winners of the tie will secure a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will take place between November and December 2022.







