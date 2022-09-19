Black Stars set to open camp today for Brazil friendly

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars will open camp on Monday, September 19, 2022 in France ahead of the International friendly against Brazil on Friday.



The home-based back room staff and other officials departed Accra on Saturday and arrived in Paris on Sunday to team up with the rest of the staff and players.



The team will hold its first training at 17Hrs on Monday as preparations get underway for the match against the five time World Champions in Le Harve on Friday.



Both countries will use the match to access their strengths they build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.



Brazil are paired with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G while Ghana face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.



The match s scheduled for Friday, September 23, 2022 at Stade Oceane - Le Havre at 8pm.