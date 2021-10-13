Black Stars set to arrive in Accra today

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars are expected back in Ghana on Wednesday morning after their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



Thomas Partey's goal from a free kick in the first half ensured that the Black Stars are still in the race for a spot in the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana needed to win the game to keep up with South Africa, the leaders in Group G after matchday four.



The team arrived in Harare with a chartered flight on Sunday and are expected back in Ghana today.



The players will fly out to their respective clubs abroad after touching down at the Kotoka International Airport.



The 2022 World Cup qualifiers resume next month with another doubleheader as Ghana takes on Ethiopia and South Africa in the last phase of the qualifiers.