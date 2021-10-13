Black Stars’ second win over Zimbabwe excites Ghanaian football fans

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian football fans have expressed delight following Black Stars' back-to-back victories over their Zimbabwean counterparts in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



A solitary goal by Thomas Partey sealed all three points for Ghana as they beat Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Harare.



Prior to the match on Tuesday, the Black Stars defeated the Warriors by 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.



Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew were all on the scoresheet as Ghana earned a 3-1 win.



Reacting to Tuesdays win over their Group G opponents, some Ghanaians were elated with the progress the team has made under new coach Milovan Rajevac.



Others expressed confidence in Jordan Ayew returning to top form under the Serbian tactician as the striker is experiencing a drought in front of goal.



Many believe the Black Stars can qualify for the play-offs.



Watch video below:



