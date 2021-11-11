Black Stars round-up training ahead of Ethiopia clash

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: GNA

The senior national team, the Black Stars on Wednesday evening rounded up their training ahead of their clash against the Walias of Ethiopia on Thursday, at the Orlando Sports Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The match would be the penultimate ahead of the final clash against South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Twenty-four players were taken through drills by Coach Milovan Rajevac with support from Assistant Coaches Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu.



The training lasted for a little over one hour on Wednesday, after arriving on Tuesday night.



The clash between Ethiopia and Ghana would take place at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 15H00hrs.