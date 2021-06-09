Black Stars return home after Morocco game to prepare for next match

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Black Stars of Ghana have returned home after their game against Morocco



• Morocco beat Ghana by 1-0



• Ghana will play Ivory Coast in their next game



The Black Stars of Ghana have returned home after their defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in an international friendly match in Rabat.



The team arrived on Wednesday dawn at the Accra International Airport and set off to Cape Coast immediately upon arrival.



Ghana lost by 1-0 to Morocco after what has been described by many as a good performance at the Prince Mouley Abdellah stadium.



After a barren first half, the North African side scored in the second half. Jawad El Yamiq headed in a cross from an Hakim Ziyech free-kick to score the only goal in the game.



After the game, the Black Stars head coach, C.K Akonnor who spoke exclusively to GhanaWeb revealed that he has taken inspiration from the defeat hence the team will make amends in their next game.



The Black Stars will rest today to recover from Tuesday’s game and would resume training on Thursday to prepare for their game against neighbours Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Watch the arrival of the Black Stars below



