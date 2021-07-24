You are here: HomeSports2021 07 24Article 1316563

Sports News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars ranked 6th most valuable African national team

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Ghana’s Black Stars team Ghana’s Black Stars team

Ghana’s Black Stars has been ranked as the sixth most valuable African national team by German website, Transfermarket.

It the latest report, the Black Stars has a market value of €118.25 million trailing North African powerhouse, Egypt who are 5th on the table.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s West Africa opponent, Ivory Coast leads the continental ranking with a total value of €299.8 million, followed by Senegal with €299.0 million whereas Morocco sits third with €237.10 million value.

The Moroccan national team beats AFCON reigning Champions Algeria and continental all time giants, Egypt, respectively valued at €194.45 million and €150.95 million.

Check out the list below:

Ivory Coast – €299.8m

Senegal – €299.0m

Morocco – €237.10m

Algeria – €194.45m

Egypt – €150.95m

Ghana – €118.25m

Cameroon - €89.50m

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment