Black Stars provisional squad for AFCON to be named on Tuesday

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac will list his provisional roster for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Tuesday, 14 December 2021.



The Serbian is expected to name more than 23 players who will start training on 22 December in Doha, Qatar.



The Ghana FA announced the itinerary of the team on Friday which includes spending 15 days in the Gulf country to prepare for the tournament.



Rajavac will then trim the squad size to 23 on 30 December 2021 for the tournament proper.



The tactician, who took charge of the team this September, has been tasked to win the competition which will be staged in Cameroon.



He played three 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and South Africa and managed to qualify the team to the final qualifying round.



Rajevac's meritocracy policy could see some home-based players in the Ghana Premier League make his squad.