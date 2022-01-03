Black Stars' pre-AFCON friendly against Algeria to be played at Education City Stadium

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has announced the venue for the Black Stars pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.



The exhibition match will be played at the Education City Stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is located in Al Rayyan.



The stadium is located within several university campuses at the Qatar Foundation’s Education City.



The multi-purpose sports facility hosted its first official match on September 3, 2020, in the 2020-21 Qatar Stars League season.



Algeria who won the FIFA Arab Cup two weeks ago are housed in Group E with Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, and Cote D’Ivoire.



The Black Stars Ghana will open her campaign against Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022, before taking on Gabon and Comoros in Group C.