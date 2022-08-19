Black Stars players who played against Real Madrid in 1962 - Where are they now?

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

The Black Stars against all odds held Real Madrid to an exciting three-all draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 19 August 1962.



Madrid who were then five-time European Champions, fought back three times to avoid defeat in the match that ended 3-3.



Former Republicans and Eleven Wise strike, Edward Acquah who scored a brace and Kwame Adarkwa were on the score sheet for Ghana while Ferenc Puskas, Ignacio Zoco, and Yanko Daucik were the scorers for Real Madrid.



60 years on, GhanaWeb takes delves into the whereabouts of the Black Stars players who were involved in the historic fixture.



Line-up:



Ghana: Dodoo Ankrah, Oblitey Ownes, Ben Simmons, Franklin Cretsil, Addo Odametey, Kwame Adarkwa, Baba Yara, Aggrey Fyn, Wilberforce Mfum, C.K Gyamfi, Edward Acquah.



Subs: Osei Kofi, Kofi Pare.



Dodoo Ankrah



Legendary goalkeeper, Dodoo Ankrah is one of the few players who are alive. In his club career, he played for the fearsome Real Republicans.



Ben Acheampong



Ben Simmons as he was affectionately called passed away in 2019. During his playing career, he played for Cornerstone, Great Ashantis, Asante Kotoko and Real Republicans.



He lived a life dedicated to football and became a coach after retirement. He managed Cornerstone, Ashanti Heroes, Kaaseman, Gihoc Stars, Wa Upper West Heroes, BA United and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, among others.



Addo Odametey



Addo Odametey played for Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars. He was an AFCON winner. He passed away in 2006.



Kwame Adarkwa



Kwame Adarkwa died in 2016. He played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and won AFCON with the Black Stars.



Osei Kofi



The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak midfielder is alive and is pretty much strong. He involves himself in local football activities as and when needed.



Baba Yara



Baba Yara died seven years after the match. He played for Asante Kotoko and Real Publicans in his club career.



Aggrey Fyn



Edward Jeff Aggrey-Fynn passed away in November 2004. He captained Real Republicans and the Black Stars to enormous successes in his career. He is regarded as Ghana's greatest ever skipper.



Wilberforce Mfum



Wilberforce Mfum is alive and looks more active. In his playing career, he played for Asante Kotoko before leaving the shores of Ghana to play for Ukrainian SC FC, and New York Cosmos.



C.K Gyamfi



Charles Kumi Gyamfi passed on in November 2015. He played for Hearts of Oak, Ebusua Dwarfs, Asante Kotoko, Fortuna Dusseldorf, and Great Ashantis. He became a coach after retirement and managed Black Stars, AFC Leopards, Ashanti Gold, Somalia U21, Africa XI and Municipal Club.



Kofi Pare



Kofi Pare is currently a reverend. He played for Asante Kotoko in his club career.



Oblitey Ownes - N/A



Franklin Cretsil - N/A









