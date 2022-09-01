Black Stars players tried to avert 2014 World Cup chaos - Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has disclosed that his teammate made attempts to avert the 2014 World Cup confusion from happening months before the tournament started.



The ex-Ghana international narrated that the Black Stars players wanted an increment of their appearance fees hence, they started talks with the GFA and government two months before the tournament started in Brazil.



He noted that, there was no finality to their demands after several attempts and the players got worried about authorities failing to listen to their plight.



He disclosed that government only approved the appearance fee of $100,000 after the Black Stars lost their first game to USA by 2-1 at the 2014 World Cup.



“I remember the 2014 Wahala, we started the conversation in Slovenia about the bonuses because we thought in 2006 the bonus was $50,000 and 2010 it was $75,000 so after 8 years, we thought the bonus should go up for us,” he said at the e-Sports Summit.



“So we had a problem there, we couldn’t solve it, we went to Holland for friendly games, we couldn’t solve it and we were in USA for two weeks and still couldn’t.



“We played our first game before the late vice president, Amissah Attah told us cabinet us approved it. We had two games left so imagine what happened because it was obvious we were coming home,” Agyemang Badu added.



According to him, football authorities can avert the issues from 2014 World Cup from happening if they start negotiations with Black Stars players now.



“So communication is the key, sit down with captains two months before the world cup and put it in a document and everyone will agree.



“After the 2014 hullaballoo we’ve not heard anything because things have changed,” he stated.







