Black Stars players to report on Monday ahead of Nigeria showdown

Communications Director for Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that the Blak Stars players are expected to report on Monday 21, 2022 ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.



Although the Black Stars squad has not been officially announced, players who have been invited have been informed.



Therefore, the GFA are expecting a full house on the aforementioned date before departing to Kumasi on Tuesday.



"The Black Stars team will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday because we are expecting all the players to report on Monday," he said in an interview with Angel FM.



The spokesperson added that Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, Geroge Boateng, are all expected to arrive in Ghana two days prior to the arrival of the players.



"Also as we speak, three of our coaches are not in Ghana but we hope they will arrive this Sunday."



Regarding the delay of the squad announcement, Henry Asante Twum has said the delay is a 'well-thought strategic plan' decided by the technical team.



“I know the players and their clubs have been informed and the coaches are in talks with the individual players as we speak," he told Ghanaian Times.



“It is a technical decision backed by management, and it is a well-thought-out and purely strategic move," he added.



He also noted that social media abuse is also a factor in the delay.



“They felt it’s a way of controlling or minimizing the abuse that normally takes place before games, especially on social media. Sometimes, the public abuse gets to the players and affects their mentality.”



The first leg of the crucial tie is set to come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25, 2022.





