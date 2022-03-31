Black Stars players go 'bonkers' after securing World Cup berth in Abuja

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars players went bonkers after securing a World Cup berth in Abuja on Tuesday evening against Nigeria with wild celebrations in the dressing room when the game ended.



Ghana eliminated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after drawing 1-1 away from home and qualified for the fourth time to play at the world cup in Qatar.



Thomas Partey scored Ghana’s only goal in the game at the 11th-minute mark with a pile driver from long range.



Nigeria equalized from the spot after VAR’s intervention when Ademola Lookman was adjudged to have been fouled by Dennis Frimpong Odoi.



The game finished 1-1 as Black Stars progressed to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament after drawing goalless at home.