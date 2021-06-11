Black Stars plant trees as part of maiden Green Ghana Day

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The senior national football team, the Black Stars planted trees in Cape Coast as they honoured the country’s maiden Green Ghana Day.



Green Ghana Day is an initiative aimed at planting over 5 million trees in efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large, with the Black Stars joining the exercise.



The team in collaboration with the University of Cape Coast and Forestry Commission planted trees in Cape Coast on Friday.



Black Stars have been camping in Cape Coast since last week for their two friendly matches.



They travelled to Rabat, where they lost 1-0 to Morocco, but returned on Wednesday to commence preparations for Saturday’s encounter with Ivory Coast.



Black Stars will host the Elephants at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday evening.



