Black Stars not ready for AFCON - Osei Kofi

Former Black Stars player, Osei Kofi, has questioned Ghana's readiness for the biggest international tournament in Africa due to start in January 2022.



Osei Kofi, who won the African Cup of Nations two times for Ghana, feels the Black Stars are not in proper shape for the tournament.



Head coach Milovan Rajevac has announced his squad for the competition and the team is said to pitch training camp in Qatar before jetting off to Cameroon on January 7.



In an interview with Kumasi based Angel FM, the Asante Kotoko great implied that the Black Stars' preparations should have been a bit earlier.



What shows we are prepared ?...we have almost about entering next year(2022). But what is the preparations level of the team? That's is why the Black Stars is currently not strong." He told Angle FM



Ghana are in Group C and will open its 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco on January 10, 2022. Then battle Gabon on January 14.



The Black Stars will travel to Garoua on January 18 to battle less-fancied Comoros in their last group game.