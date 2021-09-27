Black Stars new boy Daniel Kyereh delighted after netting in St Pauli's victory in Germany

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has expressed delight in St Pauli's victory at Karlsruher on Saturday, September 25, 2021.



The 27-year-old starred and netted his side's third in the 3-1 win on the road.



Kofi-Kyereh, who is expected to make a return to the senior national team for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe next month, has now scored two goals and provided five assists for the Boys in Brown.



"We knew it would be a high-intensity game today. We started well and put together some good moves towards the penalty area that we didn't see through with the necessary resolve," said the Ghanaian attacker after the game.



"We can be pleased to come away with a 3-1 win. The heading for the game was that we wanted to focus on our own strengths, which I think we did very well."



The winger/striker has been in top form in the Bundesliga II this season and is currently the second player with the most goal involvement in the ongoing campaign.