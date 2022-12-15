Black Stars need an experienced coach - Karim Zito after Otto Addo’s departure

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana U-17 coach Abdul Karim Zito has advocated for an experienced trainer for the Black Stars following the exit of Otto Addo.



The Black Stars job is currently vacant following the departure of Germany-based trainer Otto Addo after the World Cup early exit.



In an interview, the former Ghana U-20 gaffer clamoured for an experienced coach to lead the young Black Stars team.



“Our players are young, so they need an experienced coach to guide these boys. They are young and want to do everything for themselves so it will be prudent to get a senior coach to guide them” he said.



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.