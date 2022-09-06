Black Stars must show they’re capable of winning World Cup in Qatar – Trezeguet

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

France 98’ World Cup winner, David Trezeguet has disclosed that the Black Stars must prove they are capable of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to the retired player, France was able to win the last edition of the World Cup in Russia because the team proved their mettle in matches before their triumph.



He explained that Ghana’s current players have the capability of winning the World Cup but must first prove how hungry they are to win the trophy.



“It is possible, we know France performs at the high level and Ghanaian fans have this ambition of winning the Ghanaian World Cup,” Trezeguet said in an interview with TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb.



“We see the capability of these crop of players and we know that the Black Stars have made the World Cup three times and it will require that they show that they are capable of winning the World Cup,” he stated.



He added, “most importantly they must make it out of the group, getting out of the group is complicated but they will have to get out of the group first then they can think about winning it.”



The Black Stars will play at their 4th World Cup in Qatar after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.



Ghana have been pitted against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ghana will face Portugal on November 24, South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2).





