Black Stars must learn from 2014 World Cup fiasco - KP Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KP Boateng wants to return to Black Stars



Morocco, Comoros beat Black Stars at AFCON



Ghana exit AFCON in group stages for the first time in 15 years



Kevin-Prince Boateng has urged management of the Black Stars to learn from the issues that emanated from the 2014 World Cup debacle.



According to the Hertha Berlin star, looking at the current circumstance that the Black Stars find themselves in, it is obvious the team are facing difficulty in the dressing room.



Speaking during a Twitter Spaces held in the aftermath of Ghana’s elimination from the 2021 AFCON, Boateng noted that the current Black Stars players are talented but full of pride which has waded into their performance.



He noted that, the 2014 World Cup squad faced the similar issues where players thought of themselves as superstars after their exploits at the 2010 World Cup.



According to the former AC Milan player, Ghana must take cues from France to accomplish their dream of winning a trophy.



“In 2014 we had more talent than the 2010 team, but the team spirit was lacking and that’s why we couldn’t beat Portugal and Germany,” the 34-year-old said.



“When we came in 2014, many of us felt like superstars, we had become so big since 2010 and maybe that affected our outlook and we didn’t try and create a good atmosphere.



He added: “We didn’t learn from 2014, you see France [when they exited 2010 world cup in group stages] they took their experience and became a family.”



The Black Stars recorded their worst performance at the AFCON in the last decade losing out to Morocco, drawing against Gabon and losing again to Comoros.



Kevin-Prince Boateng has not been called to the Black Stars after his suspension in 2014.