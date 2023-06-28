Black Stars midfielder Baba Iddrisu allegedly impregnate Ghanaian TikTok star AJ Brown

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu, is allegedly expecting a baby with Ghanaian TikTok star, AJ Brown.



Reports by Ghanaian blogger SikaOfficial suggest the content creator was in a simultaneous relationship with Idrissu and another man named Showboy.



The report further suggests Brown gravitated towards the Real Mallorca man who sponsored her visit to Spain.



According to a video-text narration of the couple's discreet relationship posted by SikaOfficial, Baba Iddrisu showed interest in the influencer as a fan before they morphed to become a couple.



AJ Brown is a Tik Tok influencer with over 900,000 followers and almost 20 million likes on her posts.



Meanwhile, Iddrisu Baba has not appeared for the Black Stars since September 2022 against Nicaragua.



He missed out on Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup through an injury.











AJ Brown, a Ghanaian TikTok Star, is said to be expecting a child with Baba Iddrisu, a Ghanaian professional footballer and midfielder for Spanish club RCD Mallorca.



According to reports, she was simultaneously involved with Showboy and Baba; during her relationship with… pic.twitter.com/dxUWY6HOn5 — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) June 28, 2023

EE/FNOQ