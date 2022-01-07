Black Stars looking for fifth star

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

It’s been 40 years since Ghana Black Stars won their fourth and last to date TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations title. They are looking for a fifth star on their jersey.



Nickname: Black Stars



Participation No. 23



Record: Champions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)



Qualifiers:



Ghana 2-0 South Africa



Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Ghana



Ghana 2-0 Sudan



Sudan 1-0 Ghana



South Africa 1-1 Ghana



Ghana 3-1 Sao Tome and Principe



Coach: Milovan Rajevac



Country: Serbia



Date of Birth: 02.01.1954



“At the AFCON, we will have the ability to play against some of the big teams like Morocco and Gabon. We have the opportunity to get to know the teams even better. But time is on our side for more matches, and we will do much better at the AFCON.”



Squad



TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - GHANA [PDF]



Players to watch



Thomas Teye Partey (28) Midfielder, Arsenal FC (England)



Kamaldeen Sulemana (19) Winger, Stade Rennes (France)



Andre Ayew (31) Forward, Al-Sadd SC (Qatar)