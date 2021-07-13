Black Stars legend Abdul Razak relives ‘Golden Goal’ moment against Tunisia in 1978

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: Michael Agyiri, Contributor

In his days as a Black Stars player, coach Abdul Razak earned the nickname “Golden Boy" by virtue of his dazzling footballing skills.



A name which was bestowed on him by ace Ghanaian football commentator Harry Thompson, Coach Razak in a recent interview went down memory lane to recount how the celebrated commentator once captured one of his memorable moments with a perfect phrase couched from the nickname.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Coach Razak recounted how he scored a lone goal that ensured Ghana beat Tunisia in the semi-finals of the 1978 African Cup of Nations and subsequently went on to win the trophy after beating Uganda in the finals.



“The reigning African Player of the Year at the time was playing for Tunisia and they had at the time qualified for the World Cup. They were the team we met in the Semi-final; they were a very good team.



The first half ended goalless with the stadium filled to its capacity and the magic happened in the 57th minute. Anytime the ball is floated to me upfront, it is guaranteed that I will score even now that I am old. So Isaac Aquaye who was very good with his kicks floated the ball to me. I had the defenders on my chase and I saw the goalkeeper take a step, that was the moment I sent the ball into the goal. Their goalkeeper walked to me directly to shake hands with me," he said.



According to Coach Razak who won player of the tournament in the 1998 AFCON, Harry Thompson who was running commentary on the match could not help but described the moment as "the Golden Boy scoring a golden goal."



Watch Coach Razak’s interview below:







