Black Stars job not bigger than me - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has his sights set on coaching Black Stars in future after becoming very famous due to Ghana Premier League success with the Phobians.



Boadu has done what more 10 coaches, since 2009, could not do for Hearts, that's winning the league.



The long wait ended on Sunday when they drew 1-1 with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium, a result good enough to crown Hearts of Oak champions for the first time in 12 years.



Boadu's success has sparked Black Stars conversations and he has reacted.



"It is my ambition as a coach to coach the Black Stars in the future," he told 3Sports.



"There is no bigger job than me. Unless I say I can't do it, I will. Mark it somewhere," he added.



Boadu quit Medeama to join Hearts in the middle of the season