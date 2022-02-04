Black Stars job: Chris Hughton will be the best fit for the long term - Vanderpuye

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Mr. Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, former Youth and Sports Minister has expressed his admiration for Irish Coach Chris Hughton, saying that he will be the best fit for the Black Stars coaching job.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is still in search for a new Black Stars coach after the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac who led Ghana's poor outing at the 2021 African Cup Nations having exited at the group stages with a point.



Hughton, who is a former Brighton and Newcastle coach has emerged as top favorite to land the vacant coaching position with former Ghanaian International Otto Addo also linked with the Black Stars job.



According to the Mr. Vanderpuye who is the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, the qualities of Hughton as a top coach was unquestionable and his impact would be felt on the long-term



"I have always been an admirer of Chris Hughton, because he is a top-notch coach with Ghanaian descent, and I have followed his exploits in the English Premier League in the past and undoubtedly one of the best.



"If we choose Chris Hughton as the next coach then what kind of project are we putting before him, would it be a long- or short-term project. I have once held talks with him sometime back when I was Sports Minister and we wanted to bring him onboard.



"The whole idea back then was to get him to convince players with Ghanaian descent in the Premier League, Championship and other European leagues to play for the Black Stars.



"With Hughton we are looking at a long-term project of which he can decide on making Ghana one of the most powerful football nations in the world in the next 10-20 years," he told the GNA Sports.



Mr. Vanderpuye who was once an astute sports journalist further asserted that Hughton with his knowledge in football would be of great help to our former football players who aspire to be top coaches.



He, however, stated that if Hughton should be selected as the next coach Black Stars coach, there will be an imperative need to involve him with youthful national teams because he is very good at identifying talent and loves working with younger players.