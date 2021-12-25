Black Stars jets off to Qatar to open camp ahead of AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s senior national team have left the shores of the country to begin camping in Qatar ahead of the African Cup of Nations.



The team left Accra with four of the local players invited to the Black Stars at the Airport on Friday, December 24, 2021.



They include Great Olympics Maxwell Abbey Quaye, David Abagna of RTU, Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak and Fatawu Issahaku of Dreams FC.



Coach Milovan Rajevac and his assistant, Maxwell Konadu were also part of the team that flew out of the country including some technical men as well as officials from the Ghana Football Association.



26 foreign-based players who have been invited to camp are also expected to meet the team at their base in Doha.



It appears the destination to the Qatar is the right choice because players can book only one flight to the country without any stops whereas pitching camp in Africa will mean that players have to make several stops before getting to Dubai.



In 2019, when the country prepared for its camp, the Black Stars pitched camp as well in Qatar where they got in shape for the tournament.



The team are expected to play two friendlies while in the Arabian country ahead of the tournament.



The team will spend a maximum of 11 days in Qatar before travelling to Cameroon on January 7 for the start of the tournament.



