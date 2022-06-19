Black Stars is not only for foreign based players, give local players opportunity – Countryman Songo

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang better known as Countryman Songo has urged Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo to give some local players an opportunity in the national team and refrain from giving the best slots to foreign-based players.



Songo argued that the national team would lose its competitive nature if only foreign-based players are allowed to dominate the team. He noted that the coaches must blend the team with more home-based players to ensure that the best-performing players are given the chance for matches.



The sports broadcaster blatantly advised coach Otto Addo to be a man of his own and not to allow the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku to interfere in his work.



“Otto Addo should know that its not only Ghanaians born abroad alone who can play for the Black Stars, the local boys can also play. You can’t send only foreign-based players to the World Cup, you have to add the local players so they compete hard with the foreign-based players so that we have a tight squad,” Songo stated on his show - Fire for Fire.



He added, “Black Stars players are not only foreign based players if that is what you learnt form Kurt Okraku. The Black Stars was not made for players born abroad, give the local players an opportunity.”



Few home based players have been given the chance in the Black Stars for tournaments, the average number of local players who make the national team is often between 3 to 5 out of the 30 man squad.