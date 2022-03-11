Black Stars is becoming unattractive to players due to insults - Dreams FCs Karim Zito

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The technical director of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito has opined that the players are rejecting Black Stars call up due to the insults.



The Ghana Football Association [GFA] over the years are tracking Ghanaian players born abroad to switch nationality but have struggled in getting them to play for the West African country.



However, Zito who led Ghana to win the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania, believes players are turning down call ups because of the insults.



“The media should have confidence in what we have. You can never be a European, Nigerian or Cameroonian. Whatever it is, you are a Ghanaian. let’s rally behind our team,” Zito said.



“It’s gotten to a time people don’t want to play for the Black Stars because of insults, which is very bad.”



“When we were playing for the national team the whole country was behind us. If the country will put everything aside, and support the Black Stars, I bet you, we will go places,” he advised.



Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey among other players have all rejected a call up to play for the country.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff games against Nigeria on March 25 and 29 at the Cape Coast Stadium and in Abuja.