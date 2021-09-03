Black Stars in high spirits during ‘jama’ session

Sports News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars held a spirited jama session after their last training session on Thursday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The 32 players in camp looked supercharged as they sang songs to motivate themselves for tonight’s game.



The Black Stars have a date with Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 at the Cape Coast stadium.



None of the players were left out in the jama session as the likes of Jefferey Schlupp, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Braydon Manu who couldn’t sing the songs joined with claps and dancing.



The jama session is always a fun moment for the Black Stars which sums up their final training session a night before their games.



Watch the jama session in the video below







