Black Stars hold second training session at Accra Sports Stadium

The Black Stars held their final training session in Ghana on Tuesday before for South Africa for their crucial World Cup game.



The team trained at the Accra Sports Stadium in the early hours of Tuesday with Coach Milovan Rajevac leading the players in the session.



The team trained with a near full house compared to the session on Monday which had only 15 players in camp.



Tuesday’s training featured Kudus Mohammed who joined camp on Monday night as well as Kamaldeen Sulemana, the sensational player from Stade Rennes.



St. Pauli player, Daniel Kofi Kyere was also at training.



The team had about 25 players in camp for the training session today excluding Jonathan Mensah and Thomas Partey.



The Black Stars had earlier defeated Golden Kicks in a friendly match on Monday by 5-1.



