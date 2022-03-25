Black Stars hold last training session ahead of Nigeria game

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana plays Nigeria in a World Cup play-off



The match comes off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi



Daniel Kofi Kyereh was not able to partake in the training session



The Black Stars of Ghana held their last training session ahead of the first leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Coach Otto Addo had the full complement of his team for the exercise which lasted hours.



The first fifteen minutes of the training was opened to the media and the public to have a feel of the team ahead of the game on Friday, March 25, 2022.



While the arrival of Jordan Ayew was good news to the team, the inability of Daniel Kofi Kyereh to partake in the session presented a new headache to Otto Addo.



St Pauli attacking midfielder had to sit out training with reports that he was carrying a knock.



Speaking ahead of the training, head coach, Otto Addo said that the coaching team has a plan that details how they will beat the Super Eagles.



He disclosed that he is aware of the scepticism among Ghanaians but will activate every weapon in his arsenal to help Ghana return to the World Cup.



Acting captain, Thomas Partey believes that the game on Friday presents the players a chance to right the wrongs of the 2022 AFCON where Ghana exited in the group phase.



He stated that the players are prepared to beat Nigeria and put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.



Coach Otto Addo meanwhile had a full house for training following the late arrival of Crystal Palace winger Jordan Ayew.



Ayew after passing a late medical test arrived in Kumasi to join his mates to prepare for the must-win encounter against coach Eguavoen’s side.



