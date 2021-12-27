You are here: HomeSports2021 12 27Article 1432195

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars hold first training session in Doha ahead of AFCON 2021

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Coach Milovan with Wakaso play videoCoach Milovan with Wakaso

The Black Stars held their first training session on Sunday at their base in Doha Qatar as part of preparations for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

The training session was held indoors with players in the gym training on the treadmill, lifting weights as well as improving on their core strengths.

In all, 8 players who have reported to training took part in the training session led by coach Milovan Rajevac

Some of the players who took part in the training session included Stratsburg defender Alexander Djiku, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Mubarak Wakasi and Daniel Kofi-Kyere.

The local-based players, Richard Attah, David Abagna, Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Fatawu Issahaku were all present during the training session.

Captain Andre Ayew was yet to report to training as he played a game over the weekend in the Qatar league netting a brace.

A number of training sessions have been lined up for the Black Stars to engage themselves in before the tournament kicks off in Cameroon on January 9, 2021.

Ghana will take on their counterparts in Morocco in their first group game on January 10, 2021, before proceeding to face Gabon and Comoros.

Watch video below