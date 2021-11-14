Black Stars hold final training session ahead of South Africa clash

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Black Stars trained on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium



• The team was in high spirits during the training



• Ghana will host South Africa later today



The Black Stars of Ghana had their final training session on Saturday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium ahead of their crunch tie against South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



The training session was led by Coach Milovan Rajevac who ensured that the players were ready for the assignment later today.



The Black Stars arrived in Ghana on Friday night following their 1-1 draw against Ethiopia on Thursday in Johannesburg. Prior to that game, the team had their recovery training session at the WITS park in South Africa.



Ghana’s team would be without the services of Thomas Partey who the GFA initially stated that he might join his mates after the game against Ethiopia.



However, the team has been boosted with the return of defender Alexander Djiku who served a one-match ban.



The Black Stars will take on South Africa in the final Group G encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



The game is a must-win for Ghana if the team is to make the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Watch video below







