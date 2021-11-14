Black Stars have the quality to top Group G - Avram Grant

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, believes that the Black Stars have enough quality to top group G ahead of their final showdown with South Africa on Sunday.



Ghana are currently second on the log with 10 points whilst South Africa are first with 13 points. This means that Ghana will need a win to topple Bafana Bafana.



“I think yes first if we speak about the draw I think it’s not so weird," the former Chelsea and West Ham boss told Asempa FM.



"The draw is good. South Africa is respected but Ethiopia is not that great on the continent. Ghana is better but you need to prove it on the pitch.



“Like always I think there is a good chance [that Ghana will qualify]. I don’t know what will happen but in this group, Ghana is better than the other teams,” the ex-Black Stars coach said months ago when the draw was made.



Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 edition after making the world stage for three consecutive editions.