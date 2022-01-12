You are here: HomeSports2022 01 12Article 1442968

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars have made me suffer erectile dysfunction - Kwaku Bonsam cries out

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco

Nana Kweku Bonsam says the Black Stars is cursed

Ghana's plays Gabon in their next game

Ghanaian spiritualist, Kwaku Bonsam has revealed that he is now suffering from erectile dysfunction as a result of Ghana’s disappointing start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars did not get off to a good start in the ongoing AFCON after losing 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco via an 83rd-minute strike from Sofiane Boufal leading to the disappointments of most Ghanaians.

Morocco could have increased their lead to 2-0 three minutes after scoring the opener but goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott denied Amrabat with a point-blank save to maintain the 1-0 scoreline in the game.

The defeat according to Nana Kweku Bonsam has affected him tremendously as he is now suffering from erectile dysfunction as a result of the poor performance from the Black Stars.

“I’m a priest who enjoys football because I know how to play football but the Black Stars have caused me erectile dysfunction. My manhood has gone 24 hours without responding for the first time. We need to be careful else we will be among the first countries who will be eliminated.”

“The team needs spiritual fortification and we have to call coach Kwasi Appiah and apologize to him for any sing we have committed against him. Kwasi Appiah knows what I’m talking about. Until we apologize to him, the team will continue to struggle. The team is cursed,” Nana Kweku Bonsam told Accra-based Kasapa FM.

Next up for the Black Stars is a game against Gabon in the second game of Group C.

