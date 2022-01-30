Black Stars has collapsed – Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu believes the Black Stars has collapsed and has therefore called for rebuilding.



The West Africa powerhouse recorded their worse AFCON tournament and their first exit since 2006 after finishing bottom of Group C behind Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



The four-time Africa Champions will now have to wait until 2023 in the search of a fifth AFCON title.



According to the former Udinese star, the Black Stars can boast of individual players but not a team and has therefore said failure to qualify for the World Cup should not come as a surprise to Ghanaians.



The West African rivals were paired against each other in the 2022 World Cup play-offs to be played in March.



Ghana will first host the Super Eagles in Accra before the second leg in Nigeria.



“The team has collapsed,” he said.



“We have a lot of individual talents, but we simply don’t have a team.



“Let’s go for a development plan. If we qualify for the World Cup, fine.



“If we don’t, we shouldn’t be worried.



“Let’s build from the scratch and stop comparing the past teams with the current one.



“If we keep relying on the old team, then we have a long way to go.”



Agyemang Badu was a member of the Black Stars squad that reached the finals of both 2010 and 2015 AFCON.



