Black Stars has a lot of quality players – Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has rejected claims that Ghana lacks quality players.



The four-time African champions have endured a difficult start to the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign recording a win and a defeat after two matches.



Ghana beats Ethiopia at home before losing to South Africa at the FnB stadium last month.



A session of Ghanaians believes that the Black Stars lack quality players as compared to previous years and it is as a result the West African powerhouse is struggling in recent times.



But according to Agyemang-Badu, Ghana has a lot of quality players considering the leagues some players play at the moment.



“I don’t side with those claiming Ghana does not have quality players. We have the players but the key point is that there isn’t teamwork."



"If you have players in the Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, and Premier League and still claim the Black Stars lack quality, then, I don’t understand,” he said.







