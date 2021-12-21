Black Stars goalkeepers for AFCON have kept 12 clean sheets combined

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021
Milovan Rajevac name 4 goalkeepers in Ghana's AFCON provisional list
Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac has announced a 30-man provisional list for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.
The experienced trainer named for goalkeepers to in the tall list as the start of the competition draws closer.
The category is led by Swindon Town shot-stopper, Jojo Wollacott, followed by Abdul Nurudeen of Eupen, Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah and Lawrence Ati-Zigi of Saint Gallen complete the four.
The four goalkeepers combined have kept 12 clean sheets with Attah amassing the highest, 6 out of 11 games.
Check out their statictics below
Jojo Wollacott
Age: 25
Club: Swindon Town (English League Two)
Games: 20/22
Clean Sheets: 4/22
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Age: 25
Club: St Gallen
Games: 18/18
Clean Sheets: 1/18
Richard Attah
Age: 26
Club: Hearts of Oak
Games: 10/11
Clean Sheets: 6/11
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
Age: 22
Club: KAS Eupen
Games: 10/21
Clean Sheets: 1/21