Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott starts pre-season training with Charlton Athletic

Jojo Wollacott joins English League One side Charlton Athletic



Wollacott wins the League Two goalkeeper of the year award



Wallacott features as Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup



Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has started pre-season training with League One side Charlton Athletic ahead of the 2022/2022 football season.



Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Swindon Town.



Jojo Wollacott joined the Addicks as the best goalkeeper in the 2021/2022 English League Two season, with Swindon Town, having made 37 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets.



The Addicks are currently in Estepona, Spain to prepare for the 2022/2023 football season, and coach Dejan Stankovic and his technical team are putting their team together for the big task.



"The new boys are getting a feel for things with the Addicks," Charlton Athletic tweeted with a picture of Jojo Wollacott, Eoghan O'Connell and Mandela Egbo.





???? The Addicks' pre-season training camp in Spain is in full swing ????????



View an extensive gallery of images from the first full day of work in the Costa del Sol...



????⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGurv4 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 27, 2022

