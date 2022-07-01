Black Stars goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey retires from football

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has officially called time on his football career after 14 years at the age of 33 years, GhanaWeb can exclusively confirm.



The ex-Ghana international last made an appearance in 2020 for Norwegian side, Valenrenga after seeing through his three years contract with the club.



Born in Norway, Kwarasey made his first Stromsgodset professional debut on May 6 2007.



Kwarasey made his international debut for the Black Stars in 2011 at the age of 23 under coach Goran Stevanovic.



His initial call up which was a match against Nigeria was called off and had to make his first appearance on 2 September 2011 in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland.



One of his memorable games for the Black Stars was in the game against Brazil where he made some incredible saves to stop the iconic Rondaldinho from scoring free-kicks after several attempts.



The Norwegian-based goalkeeper was Ghana’s first choice at the 2012 AFCON as the Black Stars finished 4th in the tournament.



The goalkeeper was later chosen to be Ghana’s safest pair for the 2014 World Cup where he played in the games against USA but missed the other two group games against Germany and Portugal.



Kwarasey was rumoured to have expressed disappointment in the manner in which coach Kwesi Appiah handled issues in the locker room.



The former Portland Timbers never made a call-up for the Black Stars after the 2014 World Cup and chose to focus on his club career.



Kwarasey won two trophies each with Stromsgodset, Portland Timbers and Rosenborg. He was awarded as the Best Goalkeeper at Tippeligaen in 2013 and also earned the MLS Save of the Year in 2015.



Adam Larsen Kwarasey is currently the co-founder and sporting director of FC Oslo, a team based in Norway.



