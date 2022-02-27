Black Stars goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen wins MOTM in Belgium

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was adjudged man of the match after a stellar performance for KAS Eupen in their 0-0 draw against Union SG on Saturday.



Nurudeen was Eupen's best player and helped the club earn a point despite being dominated by Union SG in the Belgian Pro League meeting.



The young goalkeeper made three saves, one high claim, and two clearances. Also, he recorded 43 touches 9 out of his 23 long balls were accurate 55% accurate passes, and won one aerial duel, according to Sofascore.com



The draw means Eupen remains outside the relegation zone.



The 23-year-old reclaimed the number one spot following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations and has kept two clean sheets in six games.



He is expected to be included in Ghana’s squad for next month’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria.