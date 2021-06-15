Black Stars goal-scoring problem could be tactical – Augustine Arhinful

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghana International, Augustine Arhinful, says the current goal-scoring problem facing the senior national football team could be as a result of the system or tactics being played by the team.



The Black Stars failed to score in their last two games friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.



Losing to the Atlas Lion in Rabat by a lone goal and playing a goalless draw against the Elephants of La Cote d’Ivoire at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



According to Augustine Arhinful, talks about the team struggling to score goals will not necessarily be about finding a top scorer but rather a look at the tactics or strategy played by Coach Akonnor.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on the striking issue affecting the Black Stars he said, “It is a source of worry if we are not scoring goals. If you have to win a game then it means you must be scoring. Is it really an issue of striking? Don’t you think it’s probably because of the strategy or format we are planning?



“How is our striker supposed to score if he doesn’t get the support? We are not creating enough maybe because of the format we are planning. We need to look at those things. Are we lacking strikers or a complete team play that will result in bringing in the goals?”



“We are not creating the chances in the game for the strikers to score. We need to find the best position for some of these players to play a system that will enable us to score. Everybody must be given the opportunity to play and we have to be concerned about how the team is playing on the field as well”.



Against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire they made a lot of changes. We need to tune our mindset if we want the results to come. It’s a friendly match and that is where players are tried. It’s not always about the results.



Arhinful also admitted that the team has seen a lot of improvement after the matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire



“From the two matches I have seen I think there is progress and we must all help him to improve”.