Black Stars gear up for Madagascar hurdle 

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Black Stars of Ghana have stepped up their preparations for their 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



Despite missing the likes of Alexander Djiku and Thomas Partey, Black Stars coach Otto Addo named a strong squad for the upcoming qualifying encounters, with 28 players currently in camp.



Black Stars Captain Andre Dede Ayew, who is back with the team having missed out on the last two games, took part in Sunday's morning and evening training drills at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium yesterday.



Other players who were seen at the training include Felix Afena-Gyan, Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, Kofi Kyereh, Jordan Ayew, Afriyie Barnieh, and Antoine Semenyo, among others.



Five players, including goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Jonathan Mensah, Yaw Yeboah, Christopher Antwi Adjei, and Braydon Manu are expected to join the team on Monday as they finalize preparations for Wednesday's match.



The Black Stars would be targeting a good start to the qualifiers against the "Barea" of Madagascar before facing the Central African Republic in the second group match four days later.



The Black Stars of Ghana would also take part in a four-nation tournament with Chile, Tunisia, and Japan as part of their preparation for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup tournament in Qatar later in the year.