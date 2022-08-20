Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah scores and gets sent off in Hamburg defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorrfer was on target again for Hamburg SV in the German Bundesliga II.



The German-Ghanaian grabbed a consolation for Hamburg in the 2-1 defeat at home to Darmstadt on Friday night.



The 20-year-old forward scored and got sent off in the space of two minutes as Hamburg ended the game with nine men.



Darmstadt scored two quick-fire goals in the first seven minutes to take an early advantage. Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Phillip Tietz added the second three minutes later.



Konigsdorffer pulled one back in the 87th minute before he received a straight red card in the 89th minute.



Compatriot, Aaron Opoku was also sent off in the 60th minute.



Darmstadt also had defender Klaus Gjasula sent off in the 55th minute.



Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer could make their Ghana debut in the friendly against Brazil next month.