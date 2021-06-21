You are here: HomeSports2021 06 21Article 1291582

Black Stars forward Evans Mensah weds Justina Amoabeng

Wedding celebrations were in full swing at the Marriott Hotel gardens in Accra on Saturday, June 12 as Al-Kharaitiyat winger, Evans Mensah walked down the aisle with his beauteous bride, Justina Amoabeng, to complete their nuptials.

Justina, a Finland-based Ghanaian nurse looked fabulous in her carefully designed wedding dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline with a five-metre train that was attached at the waist of her dress.

Mensah, a former HJK Helsinki FC player earned his maiden call up to the Ghana national football team (Black Stars) and made his international debut against Mozambique in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Present to support the gifted winger was former Black Stars player Willie Klutse, Rabeh El-Eter (President of Inter Allies Football Club), among other dignitaries.

