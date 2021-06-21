Black Stars forward Evans Mensah weds Justina Amoabeng

Sports News of

Source: sports24ghana.com

Wedding celebrations were in full swing at the Marriott Hotel gardens in Accra on Saturday, June 12 as Al-Kharaitiyat winger, Evans Mensah walked down the aisle with his beauteous bride, Justina Amoabeng, to complete their nuptials.



Justina, a Finland-based Ghanaian nurse looked fabulous in her carefully designed wedding dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline with a five-metre train that was attached at the waist of her dress.



Mensah, a former HJK Helsinki FC player earned his maiden call up to the Ghana national football team (Black Stars) and made his international debut against Mozambique in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



Present to support the gifted winger was former Black Stars player Willie Klutse, Rabeh El-Eter (President of Inter Allies Football Club), among other dignitaries.