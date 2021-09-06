Black Stars end final training session with heated jama

Sports News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars held a heated jama - praise, motivation chanting - session after their last training session on Sunday evening at the Johannesburg Stadium.



The 25 players in camp looked supercharged as they sang songs to motivate themselves ahead of today’s game.



The South African team are also well known for singing their own jama songs ahead of matches and the Black Stars have often 'clashed' with them off the field before fixtures.



For their last training session, some of the Black Star players carried their personal musical instruments to the stadium to send a strong warning to the Bafana Bafana squad.



It was all joy as the players and technical team sang their hearts out to end their training session last night.



